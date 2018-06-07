Get Ready For A Rummage Sale In Park Point

The Park Point Rummage Sale is a two-day event.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Park Point Rummage Sale doesn’t start until Friday, but vendors are already set up and ready to go.

The two day sale this Friday and Saturday is one of the biggest to hit Park Point.

One vendor who’s been at it for years describes it as a circus because of the amount of people the rummage sale attracts.

You never know what treasures you will find at a great price.

“My puzzles from my mother–in–law. So my friend volunteers for the college rescue, so we sell towels and pulls for that,” said Vendor Cheryl Bengston. “Mostly just getting rid of what’s at the end of the house, just trying to clear everything out.”

Some vendors tells us whatever they can’t get rid of doesn’t go to waste, instead it’s donated to the Salvation Army or Goodwill.