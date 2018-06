Grand Rapids Completes Cinderella Run, Wins Section Title

The Thunderhawks defeated Chisago Lakes 11-5 at Wade Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn.- Wade Stadium was the home of multiple section finals games Thursday, including the 7AAA finals between Grand Rapids and Chisago Lakes.

The Thunderhawks put up 7 runs in the second inning alone and would continue to dominate. Grand Rapids defeated Chisago Lakes 11-5, claiming their first section title in six years.