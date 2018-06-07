South Ridge Baseball Advances to State Tournament for the First Time in School History

The Panthers defeat Carlton to win first ever 7A section title and advance to the state tournament

SUPERIOR, Wis.- In 7A play, Carlton and South Ridge faced each other in the semi finals earlier in the week. Thursday, the Bulldogs and Panthers met again in the section finals. South Ridge would need to win two games against Carlton to take home the title. The Panthers took game one, forcing the winner-take-all game Thursday evening. The momentum continued as South Ridge put up three runs in the first inning which is all they would need to claim the section title. This would be the first time in history that South Ridge has won a sectional championship and will be advancing to the State tournament.