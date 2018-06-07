St. Louis Co. Atty. Mark Rubin To Keep Seat For Another Term

Rubin Is In 8th Year As County's Top Prosecutor

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin has been reelected for another four years.

63-year-old Rubin is right now in his 8th year as the county’s chief prosecutor of crimes.

Rubin says he thought about retiring for the past eight or nine months, but in the end, he felt he and his team still have unfinished work to be done.

“When I ran for office back in 2010, our slogan was integrity rooted in community and especially in this world today. I hope that we do demonstrate the kind of integrity that people should expect of those in elected office — who work in this type of job,” Rubin said.

Rubin, by the way, was the only attorney of law to file for the seat of St. Louis County Attorney this time around.