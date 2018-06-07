William A. Irvin Closed for the Year

There is no Completion Date set for the Cleanup Project

DULUTH, Minn. – The William A. Irvin will be closed for the remainder of the year according to city officials.

Repairs to the seawall are still underway, but the Minnesota Slip cleanup will not begin until this fall.

For cleanup to happen the Irvin will need to be moved out of the slip which comes with a cost.

The city is being asked to fund $300,000 of the approximately $600,000 that is needed to move the ship out of the slip.

The vote for funding is on the agenda for the Duluth City Council meeting on Monday.

City officials say they are also pursuing $500,000 in state grants to help refurbish the Irvin.

There is currently no definitive completion date for the sediment cleanup following the seawall completion in the fall.