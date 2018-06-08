Huskies’ Pederson Hosts First Baseball Camp of the Summer

Local kids learn baseball fundamentals from Huskies' Head Coach

DULUTH, Minn.- On Friday morning, kids of all ages grabbed their bats and put on their eye black for a special baseball and softball camp hosted by Huskies’ head coach Tyger Pederson.

The camp is designed to teach kids from the community the fundamentals of baseball as well as softball. UMD softball assistant coach Allie Anttila was also there to lend a helping hand.

“It’s a chance for them to work with some guys who’ve played in the pro leagues or have played in college. So we want to inspire them and kind of work with them to make sure that we’re teaching them the right fundamental skills” said Anttila.

The Huskies will be hosting two more camps this summer for ages 6–14. And 15 more camps for ages 12–19. For more information click here.