Increase In Security For Grandma’s Marathon Weekend

From a security perspective some procedures are highly confidential.

DULUTH, Minn. – Not only will this year’s Grandma’s Marathon Weekend feature a new race route, you can expect to see an increase in security measures for the 42nd Annual Race.

Since 2013, after the Boston Marathon bombing, Grandma’s Marathon has stepped up in the way this handle this annual race that draws in thousands.

From the start to the finish line Duluth will transform into a runner’s paradise.

Restrictions will apply in certain areas in Canal Park.

Organizers tell us bomb sniffing K–9s will comb through the entire operation before runners get to those places.

Undercover officers will also be in the crowd.

All these steps are in place so runners can focus on running and spectators can enjoy themselves and offer support.

“The Duluth Police Department leads the whole operation for us, but of course we work with Lake and St. Louis County, all the way up to the U.S. Coast Guard, Border Patrol, FBI, you name it,” said Grandma’s Marathon Executive Director Shane Bauer. “The more help we can get, Homeland Security is obviously a big one, especially events these days. The more help we can get the better and it’s a great team that works together well.”

It’s recommended to bring only what you need and in clear bags because there will be security checkpoints.

There are plenty of activities during Grandma’s Weekend whether you’re running the race or a spectator.

It all starts next Thursday, June 14, with the Essentia Health Fitness Expo and race packet pick up.

Something new this year includes the Minnesota State Patrol flying a Cirrus Aircraft to monitor the air traffic.