Minnesota’s Take a Kid Fishing

DULUTH, Minn.- This weekend the state of Minnesota is inviting you to grab the fishing rod, tackle box, and kids to catch and release for free.

It’s Take a Kid Fishing weekend, Minnesotans over the age of 16 can take a kid fishing without having a fishing license. The free pass weekend is an opportunity for inexperienced anglers to give the sport a try.

“We have a lot of kids coming in to buy life jackets, their first rod, short rods, and they walk up and down they want everything in the store, of course, like kids do but it’s fun,” Marine General owner Russ Francisco said.

Meanwhile, Marine General owner Russ Francisco tells us the only gear you need to buy can be less than $30, including a rod, hooks, and bait.