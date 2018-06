One Dead in ATV Accident North of Two Harbors

Authorities are Investigating the Accident

LAKE COUNTY, Minn. – A Lake County ATV Accident has left one dead according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident took place at the intersection of Highway 3 and the West Castle Danger Road north of Two Harbors.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Chad Blight of Two Harbors.

Blight was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.