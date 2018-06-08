One dead, one Critically Injured in Grand Rapids Crash

Authorities are Investigating the Accident

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – A crash in Grand Rapids has left one person dead and another critically injured.

Patricia Francois of Deer River, 66, was driving approximately 60 miles per hour when her car crossed the centerline on Highway 2 and struck a van.

Peter Boyd of Wawina, 60, was driving the van and was transported to Grand Itasca and later airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth for his injuries.

There is no information about what caused the car to cross the centerline.

Authorities are still investigating the accident.