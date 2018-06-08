Park Point Rummage Sale Underway

The Park Point rummage sale is taking place Saturday as well from 8 to 5 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn.- Park Point’s annual 4-mile Rummage Sale is underway.

While some are shopping for fun, hunting for the perfect item is a sport for the veteran on-goers. There were packed driveways full of shoppers and streets lined with cars out on the point, which is a sign its summer for a mom and daughter duo who attend the sale every year.

“We do it a lot, we go to a lot of rummage sales,” shopper Karla Cresap said.

“It’s fun I like hanging out with my mom,” shopper Kara Cresap said.

If you plan on attending this weekend, one seller has some tips to help your experience.

“I say the best strategy is you park somewhere, walk a certain area, then move on down, walk another area,” rummage sale host James Walsh said. “If you see big items you may want to come back later, a lot of people here are willing to put things aside for people like we did a couple times today.”

Other tips include bringing a reusable bag to for your purchases.