Proctor Middle School Students Host Fundraiser for International Trip

PROCTOR, Minn. – Students from Proctor Middle School are raising money for their London, England trip in October 2018.

After submitting personal essays and receiving teacher recommendation letters, students were selected to represent their school and community on this exciting travel adventure.

The students will visit historical sites such as Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Stonehenge and more.

As the calendar is quickly changing months, their fundraising efforts are in full swing.

The Fish and Chips fundraiser is being held on Friday, June 8 from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Spirit Mountain Skyline Chalet.

Tickets are $10 in advance at Proctor Builders, the Proctor Journal and the Proctor Middle School Office, or $15 at the door.