Proctor Middle School Students Host Fundraiser For London Trip

There was also a silent auction with items donated by local businesses.

DULUTH, Minn. – Students from Proctor Middle School are planning a trip to London and fish and chips are going to help get them there.

Proctor Middle School held a fish and chips fundraiser at spirit mountain to help with the costs for the trip.

And hundreds of people lined up to pitch in to make the trip possible.

The week long journey will take place sometime in Oct. and about 30 students will go on the educational trip.

“We’re really excited for kids to have an opportunity to include travel in their education,” said Fundraiser Coordinator Jacqueline Koepp. “It’s a great way for kids to open up their minds to a world, a world education.”

