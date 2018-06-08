Solid Rock Safe Haven Celebrating 80 Years of Service

It's the longest standing homeless facility in the community

SUPERIOR, Wis.-The homeless shelter Solid Rock Safe Haven is celebrating 80 years of helping those in need.

It’s the longest standing homeless facility in the community, the Solid Rock Safe Haven has been providing shelter and food for homeless men in Superior for 80 years. It’s the only soup kitchen in town that serves food six days a week.

“It’s obviously essential that every community of this size has those resources available for those that are in need of a meal and we try the best in the community to meet the needs of the homeless residents,” chief executive officer Millie Rounsville said.

Each year the shelter helps around 300 men, nearly 35% are veterans. It takes a lot to keep the shelter running, donations are always needed from food to cleaning products.