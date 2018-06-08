Talking the Topic of Suicide

DULUTH, Minn.- A startling report by the center of disease control shows the rates of suicide of increased by 40% in Minnesota over the last 18 years.

Suicide is a serious issue and with free public resources, it can be prevented. But suicide needs to be talked about, when talking with children suicide needs to be discussed in an age-appropriate manner. Essentia Health has a free public library with a variety of books that can help guide you through talking with your child and dealing with the death of a loved one by suicide.

Health officials stress that suicide needs to be talked about, so it can be prevented.

“If you see something say something, not being afraid to talk with someone who just seems like they’re behaving in a way that’s not characteristic of them,” Grief Support Services Program Manager Gina Dixon said.

Studies show suicide rates are increasing for women and in rural areas. To help reduce the suicide rate the Minnesota Health Department is increasing efforts to identify at-risk communities, a suicide hotline people can call is also available with the number on your screen. The Minnesota prevention line is getting shutdown due to financial issues. There are also free local support groups at Essentia Health for those struggling with depression and support groups for individuals that have lost a loved one by suicide.

Free Public Resources listed below.

Bird Tree Crisis Line 218-623-1800

To schedule grief counseling call 218-786-4402

Suicide Awareness Voices of Education

American FDTN for Suicide Prevention

American Association of Suicidology

Essentia Health Downloadable Resources