Wise Fool Theater Presents Childhood Classic On Opening Night

As part of a program called "Page to Stage" kids who attend the shows will go home with a copy of the book.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s opening night at Harbor City International School in Duluth for “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.”

The play is an adaptation of the book that tells the story of a china rabbit given to a little girl as a gift.

He gets separated from her and goes on many adventures.

The play is put on by the Wise Fool Theater and you can catch the performance every weekend until June 24th.

“I hope they can open their heart to some magic,” said Director Leah Cooper. “There is a rabbit that is the star of this show and it takes a little bit to get use to vesting your heart out into a little rabbit on stage, but pretty quickly, for me, he comes to represent all of us.”

