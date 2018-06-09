Ball Signed By Babe Ruth Here in Duluth

The Duluth Depot now has an autographed Babe Ruth ball on display from his visit to Duluth 92 years ago.

DULUTH, Minn.- Saturday was an exciting day at the Depot as they released a baseball signed by Babe Ruth.

92 years ago the New York Yankee’s slugger visited Duluth by train as part of a publicity tour that spanned across the country. During his time here The Bambino autographed a ball for a five year old boy named Bobby Barrett.

Today that exact ball has been donated by Barrett’s nephew to the St. Louis County Historical Society for display in the Lake superior railroad museum.