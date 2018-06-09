Class Is In Session For LSC Motorcycle Safety Training Course

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, males account for more than 80 percent of all motorcyclists killed or injured

DULUTH, Minn. – A traffic accident involving a motorcycle presents a high risk for a fatality.

More than 1,200 motorcyclists were injured and 61 were killed in Minnesota in 2015.

That’s according to the latest Crash Records Report from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Class is in session this Saturday morning in the parking lot of Lake Superior College in Duluth.

It’s all for a course in motorcycle safety.

The classes are three sessions long and begin with classroom work before getting on a bike for riding exercises.

“This is one of several training sessions going on throughout the state of Minnesota today,” said Motorcycle Safety Training Course Coordinator Marty LeRette.

Riding motorcycles is nothing new for Tom Westfall.

He’s done so for 10 years.

This is Westfall’s third time taking this training because he uses it as a refresher course.

“I always pick up something or remind myself of something. it helps me become a better rider,” said Westfall.

The experience level for riders varies. Some have little to no experience.

During the basic riding course students learn how to start, stop, shift and take control of their motorcycle.

“We have 17 total exercises that we go through that concentrate on different things, might be a cornering exercise,” said LeRette.

Minnesota law doesn’t require anyone over the age of 18 to wear a helmet, but all of these riders had one on.

“I think most people that take this class will tell you it makes them a better automobile driver as well, because they tend to think things differently after having taken a motorcycle safety course then perhaps they did, you know before they had,” said LeRette.

So Westfall says this training is beneficial.

“They remind us a lot about the safety and the risks that sometimes you can get a little complacent with when you’re riding by yourself,” said Westfall.

The state provides the bikes for training.

Riders who have an instruction permit and successfully pass the training can get an endorsement to obtain their motorcycle license.