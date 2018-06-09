Ecolibrium3 Distributes Portable Gardens For Homegrown Vegetables

DULUTH, Minn. – Ecolibrium3 in Duluth is providing low income families with a way to grow fresh vegetables in their own home.

The organization plans to distribute 170 portable gardens in the Lincoln Park neighborhood to help increase food access for people in need.

The project is called “Stone Soup Portable Gardens.

Staff tell us this a portion of the neighborhood solution to encourage healthy eating habits.

The remaining gardens will be available at Ecolibrium3 next week and cost less than $10.

“It’s great when the community can come together and help create an easy way to be healthy and increase sustainability in the neighborhood and just reduce our waste as much as we can,” said AmeriCorps Vista Member Emily Herne.

The gardens are made from used grain bags from Bent Paddle and filled with compost from the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District.