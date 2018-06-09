Spread Your Wings at the Duluth Monarch Festival

Festival organizers say there are plans to plant milkweed at 20 sites along the Duluth Lakewalk this summer

DULUTH, Minn. The Third Annual Duluth Monarch Festival welcomes monarch butterflies who have been away all winter and have just arrived in the Northland.

The celebration was at the First United Methodist Church.

It allowed people to get familiar with monarchs and purchase milkweed plants., which are crucial for monarchs and their caterpillars to survive.

The festival had all things monarch with kids activities and books.

“They’re beautiful, yes, but they pollinate the food that we eat and are close to being a threatened species,” said Duluth Monarch Festival Coordinator Carolyn Schroeder. “And people really are catching on. more and more people are doing butterfly gardens at home.”

