Warning Issued for Dangerous Swimming Conditions on Park Point

Warning in effect until Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – A warning for dangerous swimming conditions at Park Point beaches has been issued by the Duluth Fire Department.

The warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents, which are life-threatening to anyone entering the water.

There are currently no lifeguards at Park Point and red flags are flying along the beach to indicate the dangerous swimming conditions.

The warning is effective until 10:00 a.m. Sunday.