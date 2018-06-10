Gospel Group, The Garms Family, Visits Duluth

The show is a mixture of music and ministry.

DULUTH, Minn. – The self proclaimed “Minnesota’s Family of Southern Gospel Music” made a tour stop in Duluth.

The Garms Family of Braham, Minnesota, put on a show at Emmanuel Baptist Church Duluth Heights and it was a full house.

The family of eight along with 15 instruments performed as part of a summer concert series.

Several church members have seen the family perform at since they first came to Emmanuel Baptist in 2009.

“Their message is exactly what the world needs to hear today. The message of love and hope that’s found only through Jesus Christ,”said Concert Series Coordinator Mike Nelson. “It’s because they are such an encouraging group to us, to our faith people just want to come back and see them.”

