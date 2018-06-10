Huskies’ Hot Bats Lead to Win over Mankato

After being down 3-1, Huskies make a comeback defeating the Moondogs 9-4

DULUTH, Minn.- After losing to Willmar in an extra inning walk off battle Saturday night, the Huskies looked to bounce back Sunday taking on the Mankato Moondogs.

The Huskies put up a run in the bottom of the 3rd to take the lead. But, the Moondogs answered back with a three run homer.

That wouldn’t hold our dogs down as they steamrolled right past that and put up 8 more runs to take the game 9-4.