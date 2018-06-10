Korn Camp Comes to Duluth

Hockey goalie and defenseman camp hosted by Washington Capitals goalie coach Mitch Korn

DULUTH, Minn.- Washington Capital’s goalie coach Mitch Korn hosts a goalie and defenseman camp that travels throughout the Midwest and along the East coast to break down the defensive fundamentals of hockey.

Korn implements the same teaching style as he does with the pros. With the use of packets, classrooms and on ice structure, these campers are getting the NHL treatment.

“Goaltenders really need to have that detail added to their repertoire. Within some of these community programs there are goal tending coaches that will actually come and join us as well. So we spread knowledge not only to the position but to coaches who can take it back home with them and hopefully we have a national if not international affect on just the education of goal tending and allowing more and more people to get into it, be educated in it, and hopefully to succeed in it” said goalie coach Dylan Wells.

Unfortunately Korn himself was not in attendance as he is celebrating his national championship.