Twin Ports Students Audition For Lake Superior Youth Chorus

About 120 students make up the three resident choirs.

DULUTH, Minn. – Young singers looking to take center stage in the spotlight got that chance.

First Lutheran Church in Duluth had auditions for next year’s resident choirs.

Seventy students from the Twin Ports between grade levels third through fifth auditioned for a spot with the Lake Superior Youth Chorus.

Students auditioned in groups and did several musical training, song and dance exercises.

“What we really are working on is creating self–confidence, creating teamwork, creating the ability to think creatively and to do all of that together musically,” said Lake Superior Youth Chorus Artistic Director Bret Amundson.

Final decisions will be announced within the next two weeks.

