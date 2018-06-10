Wellness Expo Hopes To Improve Your Health

DULUTH, Minn. – If you ever thought of ways you can take control of your health, a wellness expo in Duluth is helping people reach the goal of a healthy lifestyle.

The Body of Water Street located on Water Street near Beacon Pointe in Duluth has been in business for almost a year now and is making a name for themselves by connecting people to wellness.

With Lake Superior in the background and the sun shining, many came out for the first of its kind wellness expo Sunday, put on by the Body of Water Street.

The expo is meant to bring people together with similar interests who want to focus on wellness through massages and yoga.

“I think it is important to highlight the various ways of taking care of your health and wellness,” said Body of Water Street Owner Megan Martin. “It might be massage and chiropractic to have physical work on your body. It might be highlighting nutrition and thinking about the things you put inside of your body.”

The different vendors at the expo also work together to raise more awareness on wellness and support each other as entrepreneurs in Duluth.

Prime My Body Hemp Oil Owner Shannon Flaherty has 10 years under belt in the wellness industry with a focus on hemp oil products.

“The top benefits are stress relief, pin relief, digestion, sleep. So for example, hormonal balance, weight loss, mood,” said Flaherty. “So the biggest thing is mood balance, hormonal balance and even people who don’t have symptoms going on it just really takes life to the next level.”

The staff at Body of Water Street tell us they want to make this wellness expo an annual event.