Another Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in Carlton

CARLTON, Minn. – For the second time in a month a winning Powerball ticket has been sold in Carlton.

The winning million dollar ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip located on Highway 210.

The winning numbers were: 6, 10, 15, 25, 36, and the Powerball 14.

On May 19 another million dollar winning ticket was sold at the Minit Mart in Carlton.

The tickets have yet to be claimed, but the businesses will receive $5,000 bonuses once the prizes are claimed.

The winning numbers from the May 19 drawing were: 3, 6, 9, 17, 15, and Powerball 25.

Winners have one year from the drawing to claim their prizes.