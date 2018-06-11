Coffee Conversation: 2018 Chester Creek Concert Series

The 36th Annual Chester Creek Concert Series Kicks Off Tuesday, June 12 at 7:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Northlanders will have the chance to start rocking out every Tuesday evening (weather permitting) at Chester Bowl in Duluth.

The 36th Annual Chester Creek Concert Series starts Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

The concert series is ten weeks from June 12 through August 21. The concerts will run every Tuesday from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Organizers ask concert attendees to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. A concession stand is available on site.

This season ten bands will help rock the park. For a full list, click here.

Call the Chester Creek Concert Hotline after 6:00 p.m. to check for cancellations: (218) 730-4326