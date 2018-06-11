Dancers Audition For Dreamdance Academy Performance Teams

Some of the young people here are auditioning to compete in competitions while others are in it for the fun and experience.

DULUTH, Minn. – A local dance studio is moving to its own beat to help put competitive dance in Duluth on the map.

Dreamdance Academy had two sets of auditions for its dance teams.

Dancers practiced tap, jazz and ballet.

Some of the young people here are auditioning to compete in competitions while others are in it for the fun and experience.

“Most dancers, a lot of them just dance for fun. As you’re taking classes and you’re learning and you’re progressing the next step up is to go to a competition level dancer,” said Studio Owner Peter Myre. “So with that you gain the aspect into teamwork, you learn discipline.”

Auditions continue this week at Dreamdance Academy and by Wednesday dancers will be selected for the performance teams.