DFL Candidate for Governor Stop in Northland

Attorney General Lori Swanson Stops in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.-A DFL candidate for governor made a stop at Monaco Air in Duluth earlier today.

Current Attorney General Lori Swanson and her running mate Eighth District Rep. Rick Nolan stopped by to share their vision for Minnesota.

Swanson said one of her main goals is to end some of the divisiveness in Minnesota’s politics.

“Before we take office, we are going to sit down with every legislator, Republican or Democrat, [and] break bread with them,” she said.

Nolan said he and Swanson share much the same attitude toward a variety of issues, including their support of mining.

“Time and time again, Attorney General Swanson has been their champion of the cause and we’re grateful for that and it’s been important for all of us on the Iron Range,” he said.

A primary in August will determine whether Swanson and Nolan represent the DFL side in the governor’s race as they face off against multiple candidates.