DFL Gubernatorial Candidate Tim Walz Makes Duluth Campaign Stop

Walz and his running mate for Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan were at the Duluth Labor Temple.

DULUTH, Minn. – Another candidate hoping to be Minnesota’s next governor made a campaign stop in Duluth.

Democrat Tim Walz was in Duluth for a labor round table.

Labor and trade workers and teachers sat in on the round table.

Walz says he wants to unite Minnesotans around issues working families are facing.

“This idea that this state is divided geographically, it’s divided on this issue of labor vs. environment,” said Walz. “I think this group up here rejects that in terms of we have to bring folks together, so that we can move the state forward and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Walz is just one of several candidates hoping to take over for Mark Dayton.

The field will be narrowed down with the primary election on Aug. 14.