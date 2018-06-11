Dozens Of Flower Baskets Hung In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth is blooming with color, as more than 100 flower baskets are now brightening up the downtown waterfront.

Monday morning, the Clean and Safe Team decorated the streets with the baskets and planters put together but Duluth residents. Tourists we spoke with say the decorated downtown is welcoming.

“It just shows that the community really cares and really wants to be inviting and have tourists come and enjoy their town,” tourist Cheryl Maki said.

The flowers and maintenance are funded by downtown property owners.