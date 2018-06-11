Fleeing SUV Strikes Children in Park Near School

No Immediate Word on the Children

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Authorities say a motorist being pursued by the State Patrol veered into a park and struck two children in Minneapolis.

KARE-TV reports an SUV driver left the interstate and drove onto a playground near Jenny Kind Elementary School.

The SUV traveled through the basketball and tennis courts and struck the children on or near the playground before becoming entangled in a swing set.

There’s no immediate word on the conditions of the children.