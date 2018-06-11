Fleeing SUV Strikes Children in Park Near School
No Immediate Word on the Children
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Authorities say a motorist being pursued by the State Patrol veered into a park and struck two children in Minneapolis.
KARE-TV reports an SUV driver left the interstate and drove onto a playground near Jenny Kind Elementary School.
The SUV traveled through the basketball and tennis courts and struck the children on or near the playground before becoming entangled in a swing set.
There’s no immediate word on the conditions of the children.