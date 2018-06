Hairball Returning for ‘Rock the Park’ at Bayfront

DULUTH, Minn. – The always-fun-to-watch 80’s cover band, Hairball will be returning to Bayfront Festival Park on July 3rd for their “Rock the Park with Hairball” concert event.

This year Hairball will have special guests Kat Perkins and Aftershock.

The doors will open at 5:00 p.m. with music starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are on sale now at etix.com or at the DECC ticket office.