Huskies Walk-Off in Extras vs. Moondogs

Duluth's Sam Baier got the walk-off hit in the tenth to give the Huskies the 3-2 win.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a dog fight at Wade Stadium on Monday night as the Huskies hosted the Mankato Moondogs.

Duluth continued their success in the first inning with an RBI single from Nick Sogard. Mankato would score two in the third inning to take the lead. But Sam Baier would score on a sac fly in the eighth to tie the game up. Then in the tenth, Baier is the hero as he brings home Auggie Isaacson to give the Huskies the 3-2 win. Duluth wraps up their four-game homestand by going 3-1.

Next up for the Huskies is a home-and-home series against Thunder Bay, beginning tomorrow night at Port Arthur. Duluth will be back at Wade Stadium on Wednesday night.