Knowing Your Neighbors: Bubble Tea Company of Duluth

Bubble tea – it’s the Asian inspired drink that’s becoming more and more popular here in America.

Originating in Taiwan in the 1980s, bubble tea has grown in popularity in all of Southeast Asia and with Asian-Americans.

And now Duluth has its own bubble tea establishment, which opened two weeks ago at the Miller Hill Mall.

“I’m really excited to see them come and get the bubble tea,” says Bubble Tea Company of Duluth manager Michelle Lin. “I’ve heard some people say they already like the bubble tea and I’m so happy about that.”

Lin says she remembers having bubble tea when she was on vacation growing up.

“For the summer I would walk on the street in New York and they have lots of the tea shops – the bubble tea shops – right in the street,” she recalls. “My favorite is the bubble tea and I always get some from there.”

And now bubble tea has its own place here in the northland.

“There was nothing in Duluth with something similar to bubble tea,” Lin said. “So I thought we should put a bubble tea shop in Duluth. People will like it. People will know about the bubble tea then.”

Bubble tea gets its name from tiny pearly balls called “bobas”

“They have the juice inside and when you put them in your mouth, they pop in your mouth. It’s very good, very unique,” Lin says, smiling.

And with flavors ranging from honeydew to strawberry to lychee, there’s bound to be something for everyone at the Bubble Tea Company of Duluth.

“We make it right in front of the customer,” Lin said. “You can see how we make it!”

Bubble Tea is located where Teavana used to be in the Miller Hill Mall.

They are open seven days a week.