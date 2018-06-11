Library Book Sale Begins

Sale Goes Through Thursday

DULUTH, Minn.-The annual Friends of the Duluth Library book sale has kicked off once again.

Tens of thousands of books are for sale at the main library, all with the funds going back to the library for programming.

Staff at the event say without the fundraising from this event alone, many of the programs would not happen at the library.

The library usually raises $20,000 from the sale.

The event goes from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.