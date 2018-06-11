Little Library Opens at Great Lakes Elementary School

Free book exchange encourages kids to keep reading in the summer

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A new little library is encouraging kids to read all summer.

The PTA at Great Lakes Elementary School set up the book exchange outside the front doors of the school.

Kids biking by can take a book and donate a book they’ve already read for another kid to enjoy.

Parents and school officials hope the new resource will keep kids reading all year long.

“Students can decrease in their reading achievement by about twenty-two percent if they don’t read over the summer, so this is another way we’re promoting reading over the summer,” said Ryan Haroldson, principal of Great Lakes Elementary.

“My kids love it because they love sharing reading and reading all summer long,” said PTA vice president Beth Tepsa. “They also attend summer school so they have the opportunity to take a book every day if they read it.”

The little library will be available all year long.

It will be taken inside the school doors when the weather gets cold.