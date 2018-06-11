President Trump To Hold Rally In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – If all goes as planned President Donald Trump will be in Duluth next Wednesday, June 20 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center for a campaign rally.

And the GOP–endorsed candidate and St. Louis County Commissioner Pete Stauber will be there.

“We’re excited to show him the greatest freshwater lake in the world, the most inland pool in the world.”

Stauber, of course, running for the 8th Congressional District.

The last time a sitting president came to Duluth it was George W. Bush in 2004.

As for Trump he was last here in Superior, Wisconsin, in April of 2016 during his campaign for president.

Stauber tells us President Trump called him months ago about his campaign for the 8th Congressional District.

And it was in that conversation Stauber extended an invite to the president to visit Duluth.

“To have the opportunity to show him the district,” said Stauber. “You know talk about the timber, how important timber harvesting is in our district.”

White House officials say when the president speaks at the DECC June 20 at 6:30 p.m., he’ll discuss the economy, trade and his summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

Stauber tells us President Trump is also expected to meet with miners and manufacturers during his visit.

Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District is a one–time democratic stronghold that Trump carried by nearly 16 percentage points in 2016 and the race for its open seat is considered a tossup.

“I want to talk about the steel tariffs that are helping our miners, because we know the american worker, the american steel worker can compete with anybody in the world on a level and playing field,” said Stauber. “That’s what the president wants. That’s what the workers want.”

Besides Stauber attending the rally GOP–endorsed U.S. Senate Candidate and State Sen. Karin Housley, also plans to be there.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for the rally and it starts at 6:30 p.m.

You have to register for tickets to attend the rally. Click here.