Street Improvements Starting in Duluth

Work is Expected to be Completed by August 24

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth Public Works and Utilities Department will begin reconditioning and paving several Duluth streets today.

In addition to improving surfaces, some of the areas will also see improved ADA accessibility, sidewalk, sidewalk, curb, and storm sewer repairs.

The work is expected to be completed by August 24th.

Neighborhoods where this work will be taking place include West Duluth, Woodland, Congdon, and the East Hillside.

Street preservation projects include: