Street Improvements Starting in Duluth
Work is Expected to be Completed by August 24
DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth Public Works and Utilities Department will begin reconditioning and paving several Duluth streets today.
In addition to improving surfaces, some of the areas will also see improved ADA accessibility, sidewalk, sidewalk, curb, and storm sewer repairs.
The work is expected to be completed by August 24th.
Neighborhoods where this work will be taking place include West Duluth, Woodland, Congdon, and the East Hillside.
Street preservation projects include:
- West Duluth: Highland Street between N. 57th Avenue West and N. Central Avenue.; Bristol Avenue from N. Central Avenue to approximately 1000 feet East; and N. Central Ave from Highland Street to West 8th Street.
- Woodland: W. Anoka Street between Maxwell Avenue and Woodland Avenue; Maxwell Street between W. Redwing Street and W. Anoka Street.
- Woodland/Congdon: Clover Street between Woodland Avenue and E. 8th Street; E. 8th Street from E. Clover Street to Wallace Avenue (below Bluestone Commons).
- East Hillside/Chester Park: East 8th/9th Street (between 6th Ave East and Woodland Avenue) Reconditioning – July 9th approximate start date, completion in September.