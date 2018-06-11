The Race Before the Marathon

Intense Preparations for Grandma's Marathon Begin Monday, Organizers Advise to Stay Up-To-Date with the Grandma's Marathon Mobile App

DULUTH, Minn. – Ready, get set, race! The countdown to the annual running of Grandma’s Marathon is just five days away.

Racers, fans, volunteers and organizers are working around the clock this week to prepare for the big event(s) on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Mandi Peterson, Marketing and Public Relations Director with Grandma’s Marathon stopped by the FOX 21 Studio Monday morning to chat about what people can expect when arriving in the Northland throughout the week.

Peterson says with all of the construction chaos this year, it’s best to stay up-to-date with the Grandma’s Marathon mobile app, and online at www.grandmasmarathon.com.

Click here for more information.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 14:



* ESSENTIA HEALTH FITNESS EXPO. FREE (DECC – Arena) 4-8 p.m. Open to the public – $5/day parking at the DECC

* RACE PACKET PICK-UP (DECC – Paulucci Hall) 4-8 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 15:



* ESSENTIA HEALTH FITNESS EXPO. FREE (DECC – Arena) 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

* RACE PACKET PICK-UP (DECC – Paulucci Hall) 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

* MICHELINA’S ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT SPAGHETTI DINNER (DECC – Pioneer Hall) 11a.m.-9 p.m.

* BUS TOURS OF THE RACECOURSE. $5 (Departing from the DECC) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. Tickets available at the info booth in Pioneer Hall

* WHIPPER SNAPPER RACES FOR KIDS. FREE (Bayfront Festival Park). Open to ages 14 and under. Registration 12 p.m. Mascot Races, Kids Races to follow 2 p.m.

* PRE-RACE TALK SHOW. FREE (DECC – Edmund Fitzgerald Hall). Hosted by running legends Dick Beardsley and Carrie Tollefson, with guest Kara Goucher and other celebrity guests!

* 25TH ANNUAL WILLIAM A. IRVIN 5K (at the William A. Irvin ore boat) 6 p.m.

* LIVE ENTERTAINMENT. $20 (Big Top Tent in Canal Park) All ages show. Gates open at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 16:



* 28TH ANNUAL GARRY BJORKLUND HALF MARATHON 6:15 a.m.

* 42nd ANNUAL GRANDMA’S MARATHON 7:45 a.m.

* LIVE ENTERTAINMENT. FREE (Big Top Tent in Canal Park) All ages show 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

* AWARDS CEREMONY (Lake Superior Ballroom – DECC) 4 p.m.

* LIVE ENTERTAINMENT. $10 (Big Top Tent in Canal Park) Ages 21+. Gates open at 7 p.m.