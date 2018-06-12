AICHO Unveils New Mural In Downtown Duluth

It took about four months to complete and the mural will officially be installed on the wall at a later date.

DULUTH, Minn. – The American Indian community housing organization’s second indigenous mural project in Duluth was unveiled.

It’s located at 2301 W. Superior St.

The mural is a collaboration with the College of Saint Scholastica’s Public Art Program.

The artist says the inspiration behind the mural was housing, indigenous food systems and culture.

“I would hope when people look at the mural their first reaction is just feel the beauty I hope I could put into the mural and maybe have discussions on the elements and what they mean and hopefully it’ll be a colorful entity in the community,” said Mural Artist Jonathan Thunder.

