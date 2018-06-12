Applications for Duluth City Council At-Large Vacancy now Available

Applications Must be Received by July 9

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is now accepting applications for the soon to be vacated At-Large Duluth City Councilor seat.

The current City Council President, Elissa Hansen, announced last month that she will be stepping down.

Hansen has accepted a position as the President and CEO of The Northspan Group.

Applications are now available in the City Clerk’s Office or online at http://duluthmn.gov/city-council/city-council-vacancy-application/.

Completed applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 9.

Applicants will be interviews by the City Council on Thursday, July 12, following the regular agenda session.