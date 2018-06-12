Bulldogs Host First Football Camp of the Summer

The UMD football team hosted their first "Skills Camp" at Malosky Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn. – High school football players from Northern Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin gathered at Malosky Stadium to take part in a skills camp. It was a chance for the players to show off to the coaches who are looking to scout some prospective college athletes.

“The majority of our recruiting classes come through these camps at one point, whether it’s the Big Dog Camp, a skills camp like it is today and/or our team camp that will be a little later in the month. It’s a great opportunity for us to show off the city of Duluth and our campus in June,” UMD head football coach Curt Wiese said.

This is the first camp of the season for the Bulldogs with many more scheduled to come as the summer moves along. And the coaching staff is expecting a big turnout for all of them.

“We have a team camp starting next week that will have approximately 1,100 student-athletes from Wisconsin and Minnesota and their coaches hosting the city of Duluth. Economically, it’s a tremendous thing for our community as well as our campus and will give us an opportunity to take a look at 1,100 student-athletes,” said Wiese.