Community Paddle Begins at Barker’s Island

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Happening Tuesday evening, residents in the Twin Ports have the chance to paddle board for free at Barker’s Island.

Stand Up Paddle Boarding (SUP) Duluth is once again hosting a series of community paddle sessions throughout the summer.

Co-owner of SUP Duluth Heather Holmes says paddle boarding is a great way to experience the beauty of the Twin Ports and surrounding areas from the calm water of Lake Superior.

Organizers ask you bring your own gear. All water crafts are welcome including kayaks, canoes and more.

If you need a stand up paddle board, Holmes says to call ahead to reserve. You will be charged a discounted rate of $20 for the session.

The event is roughly one and a half hours long and starts at 6:00 p.m.

Click here for more information.