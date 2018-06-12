Enjoying the Park Point Rummage Sale Tradition

It's been a Duluth tradition for over 30 years.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Park Point Rummage Sale stretches four miles long, drawing in first-time “garage salers” and veterans who know all the tricks. This year did not disappoint shoppers or sellers.

“Beautiful area of Duluth for one thing, to be coming into Park Point, seeing the lake right around here and they have such beautiful flowers here,” shoppers Lindy Danielski & Diane Shusta said.

On a typical sunny day, Park Point is a popular Duluth destination, adding good deals into the mix makes it the place to be for bargain hunters.

“You might find something you’re looking for that you never expect,” rummage sale host James Walsh said.

“Yeah we come here every year,” shoppers Kara & Karla Cresap said.

It’s easy to spot must grab items, for this mom and daughter duo who have the Park Point rummage sale down to a science.

“Something that just jumps out at you,” Karla Cresap said.

“We do it a lot we go to a lot of rummage sales,” Karla Cresap said.

Searching for good deals is well-spent quality time, and creates an ideal money-saving buddy system.

“Kind of like no you don’t need that,” Kara said.

But with over four miles of sales, it’s hard to walk away empty-handed.

“This is my first time I’m a virgin at this one,” Lindy Danielski said.

Friends Lindy and Diane are simply on a mission to have fun but found some gifts they couldn’t pass–up.

“Which my husband isn’t going to be happy with,” Diane Shusta said.

Meanwhile, spring cleaning and setting up the sale is a kick–off for summer to Park Point homeowners.

“We’ve been doing this for 23 years,” Walsh said.

Garage Sale organizers tell us, quite a bit of work is put into preparing for a huge sale like this, but in the end, it’s worth it.

“If you are a ‘yard saler’ or a ‘garage saler’ it’s a great experience,” Walsh said.

