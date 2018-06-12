Grandma’s Saloon & Grill Preps For Busy Marathon Weekend

During Grandma's Weekend the restaurant typically sells hundreds of fish fillets, wild rice burgers and 4,000 thousand pounds of pasta.

DULUTH, Minn. – Meanwhile Grandma’s Saloon and Grill in Canal Park is getting last–minute preps done for one packed marathon weekend.

And get this, preps begin in May starting with the hiring of more than 50 new staff members.

The marathon weekend also officially kicking off summer tourism season.

“It’s a great time, usually people are very joyous, especially those that have just finished running,” said Grandma’s Saloon and Grill General Manager Jill Toms. “It’s a good fun time. The staff love marathon, it’s just a good time for them.”

Staff tells us after the race weekend the restaurant stays busy with festivals and soccer tournaments.