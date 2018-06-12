Man Stabbed Trying to Break Into Duluth Residence

Authorities are Investigating the Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – A man has been arrested for first degree burglary and threats of violence after attempting to force his way into a home in the Endion neighborhood.

The incident took place Monday on the 1700 block of East Fourth Street at approximately 8:30 p.m.

According to authorities the man was stabbed while attempting to forcefully enter a female’s residence.

When police arrived on the scene they found the suspect with minor stab wounds to his side.

The man was transported to a local hospital for the non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is currently at the St.Louis County jail where formal charges have been requested.