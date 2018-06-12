Morning Meteorologist – Full Time

KQDS FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, Minnesota is looking for a Morning Meteorologist. You will be a very important part of our two hour morning newscast each weekday, and a key member of our weather team. We need somebody up to the challenge of forecasting the weather for our huge three state coverage area both on-air and online. You should also like to wake up early, and have the personality to work in a morning show environment. The ideal candidate has experience in television meteorology and a related college degree. Knowledge of WSI Max and AMS Certification is preferred.

Please e-mail reel/resume/cover letter to: dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv. (No phone calls please)

FOX 21, Owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC, EOE