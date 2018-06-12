Multiple Camps Held at Lake Superior College

Camps are Being Held Over Multiple Days

DULUTH, Minn.-With students out of school for the summer, that means its camp season.

More than 60 middle school students will be at Lake Superior College today and tomorrow to learn all about the medical field in the Scrubs Camp.

The aim of the event is to get young people thinking about their future career and how they can get their dream job.

Students work with health professionals from a variety of places like Essentia, St. Luke’s, and North Shore Veterinary Hospital.

The event was also sponsored by the Minnesota State HealthForce Center of Excellence.

Twenty middle and high school students are also taking part in LSC’s health and survival camp over three days.

During this event, kids learn all about how to live a healthier lifestyle including learning more about physical fitness and nutrition, along with wilderness survival training.

“I’m hoping the kids take away healthy living, and that healthy living can be fun and it doesn’t have to be difficult,” said Krista Barber, a faculty member at LSC.

Students also learned relaxation techniques such as yoga to help learn how to cope with stress.